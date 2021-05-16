Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday suspended the Covid-19 vaccination drive across the state for two days because of cyclone Tauktae.

"Vaccination against Covid-19 will remain suspended across Gujarat on May 17 and May 18 in view of cyclone Tauktae," Rupani said.

CM Rupani has suspended the vaccination on May 17 and May 18. The Chief Minister also requested people not to step out of their homes during both days due to the cyclone's threat. "He said that there is a possibility of heavy rains along with hurricanes in the entire state of Gujarat," the Gujarat CM said.

Gujarat has administered 1,47,81,755 Covid-19 vaccine doses, so far. In the last 24 hours, the state had administered 29,844 vaccine doses, the state's health department stated on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Tauktae is going to hit the Gujarat coast on Monday, May 17.

The IMD said Tauktae has taken the form of a "very severe cyclonic storm" that is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening.

The Director-General of the IMD informed that cyclone Tauktae is expected to reach the Gujarat coast with wind speeds ranging from 150 to 160 km/hour, accompanied by squally winds, heavy rainfall.

Consequently, the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) has deployed a total of 101 teams across the states that will most likely be affected due to the cyclone. As many as 79 teams, along with 22 on standby have been deployed. Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, along with ships and aircraft have also been deployed.

