Gujarat: Tanker explodes at asphalt plant near Vadodara, 3 people killed

In a massive accident, a tanker exploded near a plant near Vadodara in Gujarat on Sunday evening when it was being heated to empty asphalt from the vehicle, reported PTI, quoting the police as saying.

In the incident, three people were killed and their bodies were shifted to a hospital in Vadodara for post-mortem, added a police official from Bhadarwa police station.

The deceased were identified as Azamgarh's Armaan Ziaullah (26), Alwar's Ashok Gurjar (21) and Vadodara's Shakib Akhtar Khan (33), a resident of Vadodara.

According to the police official, the incident took place at Mokshi village in Savli taluka of Vadodara district, when the tanker was being heated to transfer stuck asphalt from the vehicle into barrels. Among the deceased were the driver and cleaner of the vehicle, as well as a labourer.

“The tanker was being heated to remove the stuck asphalt. During this process, the gas pressure inside the tanker increased, and it exploded,” PTI quoted the police official as saying.

Similar incident: In another incident, a woman was killed and eighteen others were injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, 26 July. The incident took place near the Adoshi tunnel under the Khopoli police station limits in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district, news agency PTI reported.

"The driver of the container trailer truck lost control of the vehicle after brake failure. It hit at least 20 vehicles, including luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes, resulting in serious injuries to 19 persons. They were admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai. Of these, a woman died while undergoing treatment," the official said.

Traffic came to a standstill on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday after a major pile-up near Datta Food Mall, shortly after the descent from the Lonavala-Khandala ghat section.