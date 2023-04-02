Gujarat Titans batsman Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL with knee injury

Gujarat Titans batsman Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL with knee injury2 min read . 10:41 AM IST
- Kane Williamson hurt his right knee while attempting a difficult catch on the edge of the boundary and left the field in obvious pain
Prolific batter from New Zealand, Kane Williamson will no longer take part in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
Prolific batter from New Zealand, Kane Williamson will no longer take part in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
The information was shared by Gujarat Titans in a tweet,"We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings. We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return."
The information was shared by Gujarat Titans in a tweet,"We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings. We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return."
Kane Williamson hurt his right knee while attempting a difficult catch on the edge of the boundary and left the field in obvious pain. Opening batter Williamson was injured in the 13th over of the match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He attempted to save the boundary hit by CSK batter Rujuraj Gaikwad, when he fell awkwardly and his knee was injured on the deep-square leg boundary.
Kane Williamson hurt his right knee while attempting a difficult catch on the edge of the boundary and left the field in obvious pain. Opening batter Williamson was injured in the 13th over of the match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He attempted to save the boundary hit by CSK batter Rujuraj Gaikwad, when he fell awkwardly and his knee was injured on the deep-square leg boundary.
"Kane [Williamson] got injured last night in the IPL in the first game. First thoughts are obviously with him," Gary Stead said, according to ESPNCricinfo.
"Kane [Williamson] got injured last night in the IPL in the first game. First thoughts are obviously with him," Gary Stead said, according to ESPNCricinfo.
The 32-year-old had to be helped off the field as Gujarat brought on Sai Sudharsan as an "Impact Player", a new rule the IPL brought in this season which allowed the 21-year-old Indian to bat at No. 3 instead of Williamson during the run chase.
The 32-year-old had to be helped off the field as Gujarat brought on Sai Sudharsan as an "Impact Player", a new rule the IPL brought in this season which allowed the 21-year-old Indian to bat at No. 3 instead of Williamson during the run chase.
Gujarat did not mention who would replace Williamson in their squad. The team, who are the reigning champions, won that match by five wickets.
Gujarat did not mention who would replace Williamson in their squad. The team, who are the reigning champions, won that match by five wickets.
ODI World Cup will be held in India later this year and if Williamson is unable to recover from his injury, it will be a big setback for New Zealand squad.
ODI World Cup will be held in India later this year and if Williamson is unable to recover from his injury, it will be a big setback for New Zealand squad.
Last year's IPL was not favourable for Williamson as he scored 216 runs in 13 innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has played 77 matches in IPL, scoring 2101 with an average of 36.22
Last year's IPL was not favourable for Williamson as he scored 216 runs in 13 innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has played 77 matches in IPL, scoring 2101 with an average of 36.22