Gujarat Titans batsman Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL with knee injury

Kane Williamson hurt his right knee while attempting a difficult catch on the edge of the boundary and left the field in obvious pain. Opening batter Williamson was injured in the 13th over of the match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He attempted to save the boundary hit by CSK batter Rujuraj Gaikwad, when he fell awkwardly and his knee was injured on the deep-square leg boundary.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}