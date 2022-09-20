Gujarat Titans to launch collection at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in October

The team’s collection will be designed by Kanika Goyal under her own fashion label. Goyal said this will be a streetwear collection aimed at bringing fans closer to the Gujarat Titans.
NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League team Gujarat Titans will launch its streetwear collection at the upcoming Fashion Design Council of India and Lakmé-backed fashion week in October.
This is the first collaboration the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week has done with a franchise cricketing team.
Reliance Industries owns the property Lakme Fashion Week under its RISE Worldwide company.
Arvinder Singh, chief operating officer of the Gujarat Titans, said, “We had a successful debut season and support from our fans. This launch of a streetwear collection is aimed at bringing the team and its fans together in carrying forward the spirit of the team and the game. It resonates with the always-forward-moving motto of our team and our endeavour to remain connected with our fans at all times. We are happy to partner with Goyal for the collection. This will be another first for us."
RISE Worldwide’s fashion and lifestyle division head Jaspreet Chandok said, “At the fashion week, we have believed that innovative and out of the box collaborations open doors towards a fashion forward world that in turn elevate the Indian fashion ecosystem. Our association with Gujarat Titans this season, which forges a relation between India’s most loved sport and the country’s most prestigious fashion event is a testament to that commitment."
According to data from research firm McKinsey’s FashionScope, India’s apparel market will be worth $59.3 billion this year, making it the sixth largest in the world, comparable to the UK’s ($65 billion) and Germany’s ($63.1 billion).
