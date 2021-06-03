Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Thursday said it has decided to expand its Covid-19 vaccination programme for the 18-44 age group to the remaining 23 districts of the state starting June 4, from the 10 districts where it is currently on.

The state government also announced its plans to inoculate three lakh people daily, including 2.25 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 category, and 75,000 others from 45-plus category, from Friday.

Currently, the drive for 18-44 category is being held in 10 districts, namely Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Kutch, Mehsana, Bharuch and Gandhinagar.

In a video address, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that eligible beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 across the state will be given vaccines at 1,200 centres.

"It is necessary to speed up the vaccination drive to completely stem the spread of coronavirus. At present, people above the age of 45 are given free vaccines across the state with the Centre's help. For the 18-44 age group, the state government has placed an order for three crore doses," Rupani said.

An average 30,000 persons in the 18-44 category have been given jabs everyday since the drive started on May 1 in 10 districts, he said.

"Starting Friday, we are launching the drive in all the districts. We are planning to vaccinate around 2.25 lakh persons of 18 to 44 age group every day for free. This is in addition to 75,000 persons above the age of 45, who are vaccinated everyday," the chief minister said.

In all, around three lakh persons will get the vaccine on a daily basis from June 4, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

