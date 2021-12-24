OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Gujarat to extend night curfew timings in 8 cities from tomorrow. Details here
Listen to this article

The night curfew in eight cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh – will be in force from 11 pm to 5 am from Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

The curfew timing was recently reduced to be in place from 1 am till 5 am. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout