Gujarat to extend night curfew timings in 8 cities from tomorrow. Details here
Gujarat has a total of 30 cases of Omicron
The night curfew in eight cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh – will be in force from 11 pm to 5 am from Saturday, reported news agency ANI.
The curfew timing was recently reduced to be in place from 1 am till 5 am.
