Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Gujarat to extend night curfew timings in 8 cities from tomorrow. Details here

Gujarat to extend night curfew timings in 8 cities from tomorrow. Details here

Gujarat reported 111 new cases of Covid-19, taking its overall tally to 8,28,905 on Thursday
1 min read . 07:22 PM IST Livemint

Gujarat has a total of 30 cases of Omicron 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The night curfew in eight cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh – will be in force from 11 pm to 5 am from Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

The night curfew in eight cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh – will be in force from 11 pm to 5 am from Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

The curfew timing was recently reduced to be in place from 1 am till 5 am. 

The curfew timing was recently reduced to be in place from 1 am till 5 am. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!