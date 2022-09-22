Gujarat to get $350 million loan from World Bank for heath sector2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 08:35 PM IST
The World Bank has approved a $350 million loan for the state of Gujarat for spending towards the healthcare services
The World Bank has approved a $350 million loan for the state of Gujarat for spending towards the healthcare services
Listen to this article
Even as questions were raised over the transfer of the big-ticket Vedanta-Foxconn Project to Gujarat, the state is set to get one more tranche of assistance from the World Bank. The global bank's executive board of directors has approved a loan of $350 million to the state of Gujarat for spending on healthcare services. The package will be specially focused on adolescent girls and disease surveillance.