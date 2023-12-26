Gujarat to host seminar on roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047' in January
The seminar aims to facilitate an exchange of ideas among major stakeholders to shape Gujarat's progress for the future, with discussions on the state economy, agriculture, industries, and infrastructure.
The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to be held on 10 January 20234 will highlight the "Gujarat's Roadmap for Viksit Bharat@2047," Rakesh Shankar, Secretary of Planning at the General Administration Department said.
