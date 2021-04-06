The Gujarat administration has decided to open eight new Covid-19 care centres, each with a capacity of 500 beds, in eight major cities as new infections spike.

The centres will be put under the direct supervision of specially designated IAS or IFS officers, an official release statement.

Private nursing homes and clinics with no ICU or ventilator facilities can also start dedicated health centres and care units for Covid-19 patients in their premises, it said.

A decision to this effect was taken during a high- level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and also attended by Deputy CM Nitin Patel at Gandhinagar, said an official release.

In the coming days, people can buy Remdesivir injection, a crucial drug in Covid-19 treatment, from medical stores attached to the four government hospitals of Ahmedabad, including Sola Civil Hospital and SVP Hospital, it said.

The state government will also supply these injections on "no profit no loss" basis, said the release.

To ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen for critical Covid-19 patients, the state government has asked oxygen manufacturers in the state to keep 60% of their stock reserved for hospitals and allowed them to sell the rest to industries, the release said.

In another decision, the government announced that triple-layered face masks will be made available at all APMCs and Amul parlours at just Re 1 per piece in the coming days.

Cases in Gujarat

The daily addition of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat breached the 3000-mark for the first time on Monday as 3,160 people were detected with the infection, an official said.

The death toll increased by 15 to touch 4,581, while 2,028 people getting discharged from hospitals took the recovery count to 3,00,765, which is 93.52% of the caseload, he added.

The number of active cases in the state is 16,252, which is a rise of over 1,000 cases in a single day.

"Ahmedabad led with 773 new cases, followed by 603 in Surat, 283 in Rajkot, 216 in Vadodara etc. During the day, seven patients died in Surat, six in Ahmedabad, and one each in Bhavnagar and Vadodara," the official said.





