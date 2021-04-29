As the state gears up for the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination, which is scheduled to begin from 1 May 2021 across the country for all citizens over 18 years of age, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said that the state will receive 2.5 crore of vaccine doses over next 15 days.

"Gujarat government will receive 2 crore doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India & 50 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech. I request people above 18 years of age to take vaccines whenever we get the stock in the next 15 days," Rupani said, according to news agency ANI.

However, the Gujarat government had also earlier said the process to vaccinate people against COVID-19 in 18 to 45 age group will begin once it gets substantial number of vaccines from pharmaceutical companies, triggering speculation whether the state would miss the May 1 launch date of the inoculation drive meant for this category.

However, the registration process for vaccination of people in this age group has begun in the state.

On Sunday, the state government had announced that starting May 1, it would provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the state health department said, "The process of registration for the age group of 18 to 45 has begun on CoWin portal from Wednesday as per the announcement of the central government."

For this phase, the state-run and private hospitals have to directly procure vaccines from pharma companies, it said.

"The state government had on April 25 placed orders of 1 crore doses of Covishield vaccines from Serum Institute of India and 50 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech," it said.

The state government has made all the necessary arrangements for giving vaccines to this age group free of cost, it added.

It, however, said that the vaccination drive for those above 45 years will continue.

For those above 45 years of age, the Centre is procuring vaccines from pharma companies and providing them to states.

Meanwhile, Gujarat registered 14,120 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 174 people succumbed to the infection, the highest single-day fatalities so far, the state health department said.

With the addition of 14,120 new patients, the state's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 5,38,845, the department said in a release here.

On Tuesday, Gujarat had registered 14,352 cases, the highest in a day so far.

After the death of 174 more patients, the statewide toll increased to 6,830, the department said.

