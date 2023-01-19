Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways , stated on Thursday that Gujarat will receive an additional ₹12,600 crore from the Central government for the building of roads, bridges, and logistic parks in the state. According to him, this fund will include ₹6,000 crore for the creation of multimodal logistics parks in the state and ₹1,000 crore for the building of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) or Road Under Bridges (RUBs) on roads other than national highways.

