Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways , stated on Thursday that Gujarat will receive an additional ₹12,600 crore from the Central government for the building of roads, bridges, and logistic parks in the state. According to him, this fund will include ₹6,000 crore for the creation of multimodal logistics parks in the state and ₹1,000 crore for the building of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) or Road Under Bridges (RUBs) on roads other than national highways.
After seeing the ongoing construction for the future Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways spoke with reporters at Kavitha village near Ahmedabad. He was in Gujarat to assess the progress of various highway projects being carried out in the state by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).
Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, and Gadkari had a high-level meeting concerning the state's ongoing highway projects on Wednesday in Gandhinagar.
Gadkari said that, “Gujarat would receive an additional fund totaling Rs. 2,600 crore under the annual plan. State highways, district roads, and roads inside municipal boundaries would all receive an additional ₹3,000 crore in funding. To establish ROBs and RUBs on state roads as part of the Setu Bandhan project, we will contribute ₹1,000 crore."
He further added, “For multi-modal logistic parks, we will allocate ₹6,000 crore. In all, we will give ₹12,600 crore to Gujarat. I have told this to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel during a review meeting on Wednesday in Gandhinagar."
By January 2024, he claimed, the 109 km long Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, which will link Ahmedabad to the future Special Investment Region and Dholera Smart City, would be completed. According to a formal announcement, construction on the highway project started in 2021 and nearly 21% work has been completed.
According to Gadkari, 25 lakh metric tonnes of ash produced by thermal power plants and roughly 20 lakh metric tonnes of solid waste produced inside the boundaries of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation are being used to prepare the highway's base.
"Since we need a huge amount of clay to construct highways, I have given a proposal to the Gujarat CM that we will dig the canals, lakes and ponds in the state for free and use that clay for our highways," he added.
