The Gujarat government on Friday decided to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from 15 July.

Nearly 50% of the students will be allowed to attend campuses. "Students can attend physical classes on a voluntary basis. Attendance will not be mandatory," state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said.

The state government has also decided to lift the night curfew in 10 out of 18 urban areas amid a sharp drop in daily new Covid-19 cases in the state. Currently, a curfew between 10 pm to 6 am is in force in 18 cities and towns.

From 10 to 20 July, the night curfew will be in force in only eight major cities, They are -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

Thus, there will be no curfew at night in Bhuj, Morbi, Patan, Mehsana, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Ankleshwar, Vapi and Gandhidham.

Further, even in the eight cities where night curfew will continue, coaching centres for the students of class 9 onwards can resume classes.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Thursday added 62 new cases of coronavirus that raised its tally of infections to 8,24,091, an official from that state health department said.

With no fresh casualties in the last 24 hours for the second consecutive day, the state's toll stood at 10,072, while 534 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 8,12,522.

With this, the rate of recovery in Gujarat now stands at 98.60% and that the state is left with 1,497 active cases.

Of the 33 districts, 18 districts did not report a single new infection during the day. A maximum number of 15 cases were recorded in Ahmedabad city, followed by six each in Surat and Rajkot city.

Only one new case was reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours, while six patients recovered during the day. Of the total 10,551 reported so far in the region, four have died, 10,514 have recovered, leaving 33 active cases

