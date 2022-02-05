As Covid-19 cases decline in Gujarat , all government, private and grant-in-aid schools will reopen for classes 1 to 9 from 7 February, said the state government in a circular on Saturday.

However, online teaching will also continue and students can choose between the two systems.

Offline or in-person education had been suspended for these classes after the infections began to increase rapidly from December 2021.

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said in a tweet that the decision was taken after the issue was discussed with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and at the state's core committee amid declining new coronavirus cases.

Earlier this week, the state government said that as many as 300 persons can attend weddings hosted in open spaces. For weddings in closed premises, the limit of 150 persons shall remain, it said.

Similarly, not more than 150 persons will be allowed to attend social, educational, cultural, religious or political events in the state. The limit for attendance at funeral or cremation is 100 people.

While a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in 27 cities will remain in force till 11 February, food delivery service by hotels can continue 24x7 in these areas.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, water parks, swimming pools, libraries, auditoriums and other places of recreation can operate with 50% capacity.

Covid situation in state

Gujarat on Saturday reported 4,710 new Covid-19 cases and 34 fatalities due to the viral infection, taking the tally to 11,96,344 and the toll to 10,648, the state health department said.

A total of 11,184 patients were discharged, which raised the overall count of recoveries in Gujarat to 11,34,683, leaving the state with 51,013 active cases, it said.

A total of 2.71 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Gujarat on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 9.95 crore.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 1,484 new cases, followed by the Vadodara district with 1,012 cases, Gandhinagar 347, and Surat 339, among other districts.

With inputs from agencies.

