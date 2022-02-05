Offline or in-person education had been suspended for these classes after the infections began to increase rapidly from December 2021.
Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said in a tweet that the decision was taken after the issue was discussed with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and at the state's core committee amid declining new coronavirus cases.
Earlier this week, the state government said that as many as 300 persons can attend weddings hosted in open spaces. For weddings in closed premises, the limit of 150 persons shall remain, it said.
Similarly, not more than 150 persons will be allowed to attend social, educational, cultural, religious or political events in the state. The limit for attendance at funeral or cremation is 100 people.
While a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in 27 cities will remain in force till 11 February, food delivery service by hotels can continue 24x7 in these areas.
Cinema halls, gymnasiums, water parks, swimming pools, libraries, auditoriums and other places of recreation can operate with 50% capacity.