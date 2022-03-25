Gujarat has been the top performer in NITI Aayog's export preparedness index 2021 for second time in a row. The report was released by the government think tank in partnership with Institute of Competitiveness.

The export preparedness index is a data-driven endeavour to identify the fundamental areas critical for subnational export promotion.

The index ranks states and UTs on four main pillars — policy; business ecosystem, export ecosystem and export performance.

"The report is a comprehensive analysis of India’s export achievements. The index can be used by states and union territories (UTs) to benchmark their performance against their peers and analyse potential challenges to develop better policy mechanisms to foster export-led growth at the subnational level," Niti Aayog said in a statement.

The index was released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, in the presence of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Department of Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, and other dignitaries.

This edition has shown that most of the coastal states are the best performers, with Gujarat as the top-performer.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant emphasized that the second edition of the index will be a significant catalyst for promoting competitive federalism and a fair contest among states and UTs in the global export landscape.

During the event, Department of Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam highlighted that there is also a need to work continuously on strengthening our manufacturing and infrastructure ecosystems at the state/UT levels to ensure robust growth of exports in the future.

