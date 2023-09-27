Vibrant Gujarat Summit: PM Modi extols state’s export prowess
Modi emphasized that the summit transcends branding, symbolizing a deep-rooted connection between him and the 70 million residents of Gujarat.
New Delhi: Gujarat ranks as India’s top exporter with a transactional value of $2 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday while an addressing an event to mark 20th anniversary of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Ahmedabad. Modi emphasized that the summit transcends branding, symbolizing a deep-rooted connection between him and the 70 million residents of Gujarat.