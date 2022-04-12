Gujarat tops Niti’s index for energy and climate

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab among large states and Goa, Tripura and Manipur among smaller ones have topped the Niti Aayog’s ‘state energy and climate index’ that tracked performance in the energy sector, the policy think tank said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NITI Aayog said the ranking covered state level performance in power utilities, access, affordability and reliability of energy, clean energy initiatives, energy efficiency, environmental sustainability and new initiatives.

NITI Aayog’s rankings seek to encourage competition among states and to facilitate states in learning from the best practices. It also offers inputs for policy making. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among union territories, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Daman & Diu/Dadra & Nagar Haveli were the top performers.

The index ranks states as front runners, achievers and aspirants based on their score.

The index ranks states as front runners, achievers and aspirants based on their score.

The index gave 40% weightage to the performance of power distribution utilities as these form an important link in the energy value chain. Improving the financial health of power utilities has been a major challenge for central as well as state governments.

