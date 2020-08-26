Gujarat tops the first ever Export Preparedness Index by Niti Aayog

The Survey established that the states that trade the most are the most competitive and run the largest trade surpluses. It also mentioned that states which engage with the world markets as well as with the other states within the country are richer. “The findings ascertained the conventional wisdom: a state’s GSDP per capita is highly correlated with its export share in GSDP. This implies that the participation of the states in the global economy, therefore, becomes vitally important for the economic growth and the standard of living for the states. This would contribute to the overall economic growth of the country," the report said.