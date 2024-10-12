Gujarat Tragedy: Seven labourers killed after soil caves in at construction site in Mehsana, rescue operation underway

  • Seven workers were killed due to a soil collapse at a construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

Published12 Oct 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Representational image: Five workers are killed in Mehsana district, Gujarat, as soil caves in.
Representational image: Five workers are killed in Mehsana district, Gujarat, as soil caves in.

Seven labourers were killed as soil caved in at a construction site in Mehsana district in Gujarat, reports say, citing police officials.

This incident happened near Kadi town, which is nearly 37 km from the headquarters of the district.

Many workers were digging a pit for an underground tank that was supposed to be used by a factory in Jasalpur village. While digging the pit, loose soil caved in, burying them alive, a PTI report said, citing inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela of Kadi police station.

The rescue operations are still going on.

"Five bodies have been recovered, and three to four other labourers are feared buried. A rescue operation is going on," the inspector said.

According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred when the wall of a private company collapsed near Jasalpur village. 

 

(This is a developing story.)

First Published:12 Oct 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Gujarat Tragedy: Seven labourers killed after soil caves in at construction site in Mehsana, rescue operation underway

