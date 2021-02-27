OPEN APP
SURAT : A 3.1 magnitude tremor was recorded in Gujarat's Surat early on Saturday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The tremor was recorded at 4.35 am with its epicentre located 29 km north-north east of Surat in south Gujarat, the Gandhinagar-based institute said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported due to it, the district administration said.

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 15 km, and it was felt in Surat city and the nearby areas, the institute added.

