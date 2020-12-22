Gujarat: Trust set to gold plate over 1,400 'kalash' at Somnath Temple

OPEN APP
A file photo of Somnath Temple in Gujarat (Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)
1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 05:44 PM IST ANI

'We are undertaking the gold plating of over 1,400 'Kalash' of the Somnath Temple. So far, around 500 people have made donations for the initiative,' said PK Laheri, Somnath Temple Trustee

The Somnath Temple trust in Gujarat is undertaking the gold plating of over 1400 'kalash' at the temple here.

"We are undertaking the gold plating of over 1,400 'Kalash' of the Somnath Temple. So far, around 500 people have made donations for the initiative," said PK Laheri, Somnath Temple Trustee.

Also Read | Dark underbelly of India Inc’s shop floors

The work to turn the entire spires golden is expected to be accomplished by 2021 end.

"We have also made arrangements for proper lighting here so that the gold plated kalash are visible at night as well. Tourism has been hit here amid the COVID-19 pandemic but usually, 10,000 devotees used to visit the temple from across the world," said Laheri.

The temple is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva and is an important pilgrimage and tourist site in Gujarat.

