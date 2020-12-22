Gujarat: Trust set to gold plate over 1,400 'kalash' at Somnath Temple

Gujarat: Trust set to gold plate over 1,400 'kalash' at Somnath Temple1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 05:44 PM IST
'We are undertaking the gold plating of over 1,400 'Kalash' of the Somnath Temple. So far, around 500 people have made donations for the initiative,' said PK Laheri, Somnath Temple Trustee
AHMEDABAD : The Somnath Temple trust in Gujarat is undertaking the gold plating of over 1400 'kalash' at the temple here.
"We are undertaking the gold plating of over 1,400 'Kalash' of the Somnath Temple. So far, around 500 people have made donations for the initiative," said PK Laheri, Somnath Temple Trustee.
Farmer unions defer decision on Centre's letter for fresh talks1 min read . 06:43 PM IST
Biryani and healthy meals top Swiggy's annual food trends3 min read . 06:17 PM IST
Recovery in international flights could be delayed due to new virus strain3 min read . 06:13 PM IST
$900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump6 min read . 06:06 PM IST
Also Read | Dark underbelly of India Inc’s shop floors
The work to turn the entire spires golden is expected to be accomplished by 2021 end.
"We have also made arrangements for proper lighting here so that the gold plated kalash are visible at night as well. Tourism has been hit here amid the COVID-19 pandemic but usually, 10,000 devotees used to visit the temple from across the world," said Laheri.
The temple is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva and is an important pilgrimage and tourist site in Gujarat.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.