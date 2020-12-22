Gujarat: Trust set to gold plate over 1,400 'kalash' at Somnath Temple

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The work to turn the entire spires golden is expected to be accomplished by 2021 end.
"We have also made arrangements for proper lighting here so that the gold plated kalash are visible at night as well. Tourism has been hit here amid the COVID-19 pandemic but usually, 10,000 devotees used to visit the temple from across the world," said Laheri.
The temple is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva and is an important pilgrimage and tourist site in Gujarat.