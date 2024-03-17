Gujarat University hostel violence: Centre says state govt taking 'strict' action

A day after two international students were assaulted allegedly by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz in the facility's building, the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that they are in touch with the state government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MEA spokesperson took to X and wrote said that state government is taking strict action against the perpetrators.

Adding more, he said that one of the foreign student has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention, while treatment for the other students is underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention. MEA is in touch with Gujarat government," posts Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Earlier on Saturday, two students - one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan - were hospitalised after the incident which took place on Saturday night, said the police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An FIR was registered against 20-25 people and nine teams of security personnel were formed to conduct a probe into the incident, Police Commissioner GS Malik said.

On Saturday, the incident was reported at around 10.50 pm when around two dozen people barged into the (government-run) Gujarat University's hostel, raising an objection to students from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other countries offering namaz in the facility where they stayed, Malik said.

There are around 300 international students enrolled at the Gujarat University, including from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka and countries in Africa, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nearly 75 of the international students stay in the A-block hostel of the university where the incident occurred, the official said.

"Some 20-25 people entered the hostel premises and objected to the international students offering namaz there, asking them to do so in a mosque. They argued over the issue, assaulting them and hurling stones," Malik said.

The police responded within minutes after a call was made to the control room at 10.51 pm. A police van reached the spot and action was taken, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adding more, he said that nine teams have been formed, including four from the crime branch and five from local police under DCP, to conduct a probe into the case. Apart from this, all those involved in the incident will be arrested, the official said, adding the case will be monitored by the joint commissioner of police (crime).

With agency inputs.

