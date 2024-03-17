Gujarat University namaz row: 25 men booked for assaulting foreign students | Top Updates
Nearly 20-25 men have been booked for assaulting foreign students for offering namaz inside Gujarat University Hostel on Saturday, March 16
Foreign students of different countries were assaulted by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz in the facility's building on Saturday. Two of the students, one from Sri Lanka and other from Tajikistan, were severely injured due to the attack and are undergoing treatment in hospital. The Ahmedabad police have taken cognisance of the matter and have registered an FIR against the unidentified men.