Gujarat University namaz row: 25 men booked for assaulting foreign students | Top Updates

Gujarat University namaz row: 25 men booked for assaulting foreign students | Top Updates

Livemint

Nearly 20-25 men have been booked for assaulting foreign students for offering namaz inside Gujarat University Hostel on Saturday, March 16

A screenshot from the viral video of the incident that took place at the Gujarat University hostel. Foreign students have alleged that they were attacked by a mob for offering namaz inside university hostel

Foreign students of different countries were assaulted by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz in the facility's building on Saturday. Two of the students, one from Sri Lanka and other from Tajikistan, were severely injured due to the attack and are undergoing treatment in hospital. The Ahmedabad police have taken cognisance of the matter and have registered an FIR against the unidentified men.

Gujarat University namaz row: What has happened so far?

-Students hailing from different foreign countries were assaulted allegedly by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz in the facility's building, police said on Sunday.

-An FIR was registered against 20-25 people and nine teams of security personnel were formed to conduct a probe into the incident, Police Commissioner GS Malik said.

-The incident was reported at around 10.50 pm on Saturday when nearly two dozen people barged into the (government-run) Gujarat University's hostel and raised an objection to students from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other countries offering namaz in the facility where they stayed, Malik said.

(More to come)

