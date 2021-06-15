Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat: Vadodara gets robotic machine to clean choked sewers. See pics

Gujarat: Vadodara gets robotic machine to clean choked sewers. See pics

Premium
Robotic scavenging machine
1 min read . 10:26 AM IST ANI

  • The robotic scavenging machine has been provided to VMC by Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative

VADODARA : The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has got a robotic scavenging machine to clean choked sewers. The machine, designed to operate with solar energy, requires two people for its operation.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has got a robotic scavenging machine to clean choked sewers. The machine, designed to operate with solar energy, requires two people for its operation.

It has been provided to VMC by Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

TRENDING STORIES See All

It has been provided to VMC by Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

While speaking to ANI, B Mishra, MD of Club First Robotics Private Ltd Jaipur said, "It is designed to clear sewage choking and operated by solar energy. It has cameras for live streaming. It is GPS enabled device and has a gas sensor."

View Full Image
Robotic scavenging machine
Click on the image to enlarge

He said that the basic function of the machine is to clear choked sewers. Additionally, it also has a system that separates the undissolved particles like plastic materials.

"Four to five workers have to go inside the gutter to clean manholes. But this robotic machine only requires two people. This will save our manpower and energy," he added.

View Full Image
Robotic scavenging machine
Click on the image to enlarge
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

He further said that after its successful operation, VMC will get more such machines from the company.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!