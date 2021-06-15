This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >Gujarat: Vadodara gets robotic machine to clean choked sewers. See pics
Gujarat: Vadodara gets robotic machine to clean choked sewers. See pics
1 min read.10:26 AM ISTANI
The robotic scavenging machine has been provided to VMC by Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
VADODARA :
The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has got a robotic scavenging machine to clean choked sewers. The machine, designed to operate with solar energy, requires two people for its operation.
The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has got a robotic scavenging machine to clean choked sewers. The machine, designed to operate with solar energy, requires two people for its operation.
It has been provided to VMC by Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.
While speaking to ANI, B Mishra, MD of Club First Robotics Private Ltd Jaipur said, "It is designed to clear sewage choking and operated by solar energy. It has cameras for live streaming. It is GPS enabled device and has a gas sensor."
Click on the image to enlarge
He said that the basic function of the machine is to clear choked sewers. Additionally, it also has a system that separates the undissolved particles like plastic materials.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Four to five workers have to go inside the gutter to clean manholes. But this robotic machine only requires two people. This will save our manpower and energy," he added.