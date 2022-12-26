Gujarat victory will have ‘positive impact’ on 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah

BJP's massive victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections will change the "entire political picture", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, and added that it will have a "positive impact" on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shah said that the results of the Gujarat poll 2022 were a testimony of the state being a "stronghold" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Home Minister's remarks came while addressing the felicitation program of newly-elected MLAs, organised by Surat City and District BJP virtually on Sunday.
"Many new parties came in this election, and made different claims and guarantees, but all these parties were crushed after the results. The results showed that the people of Gujarat were ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Today, this massive victory has served as a strong message to the country that the Gujarat region was and will remain the stronghold of the BJP," Shah said.
"This victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections is a source of enthusiasm, inspiration, and energy for workers across the country. This victory will change the entire political picture and the results will have a positive impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well," he added.
Congratulating the party workers, Home Minister Shah said that the record-breaking results in the 2022 assembly elections are due to the workers from the booth level-page committee of the BJP to the state president.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has immense popularity among the people of the country and Gujarat and that is the reason why he has won 26 out of 26 seats in Gujarat twice in the Lok Sabha," Shah said.
He also mentioned PM Modi's electoral visits across the state during the election campaign in the state and said that it brought a "pro-BJP storm" in Gujarat which was converted into votes by the party workers.
"After the election visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat, a pro-BJP storm broke out and the workers converted it into votes," he said.
The Home Minister lauded the BJP's developmental push in the tribal and far-flung areas of the state and said that the party has set an example of a transparent and honest government under which no scam has taken place in the state.
"In 1990 and again from 1998 till today till 2022, Gujarati people have continuously reposed faith in BJP under the leadership of PM Modi. BJP has led development in far-flung areas including tribal, jungle, Sagar, and Kutch. Apart from this, the BJP has set an example of a transparent, honest, and dedicated government without a single scam in its rule so far. Today there is BJP from Gandhinagar to Gram Panchayat," he said.
Citing the double-engine government in the state and at the Centre, Shah said that numerous schemes were transformed into reality on the ground.
"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, many schemes of the Central and State Governments were brought to the ground, and new dimensions of development were created," he said.
