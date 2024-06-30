Gujarat weather: Uprooted trees, water-logging plagues Ahmedabad amid heavy rainfall; Red Alert issued | Watch

Gujarat faces heavy rainfall with uprooted trees and water-logging in Ahmedabad, two underpasses closed due to rain. IMD forecasts intense rain in multiple Indian states, warns of flash flood risk in coastal Gujarat, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Updated06:22 PM IST
Gujarat weather update: In Ahmedabad, areas including Ahmedabad SG Highway, Pakwan, Chandkheda, Sarkhej, Chanakyapuri, Satellite, Vejalpur have received heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning.
Gujarat weather update: In Ahmedabad, areas including Ahmedabad SG Highway, Pakwan, Chandkheda, Sarkhej, Chanakyapuri, Satellite, Vejalpur have received heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning.

Gujarat weather update: On Saturday, visuals of the rain's wrath emerged from one of the largest cities in Gujarat—Ahmedabad. Trees uprooted and fell on parked cars. Amid heavy rainfall, Ahmedabad was battling water-logging on several busy roads.

Notably, two underpasses have been closed in Ahmedabad due to heavy rainfall. According to reports, Akhbarnagar and Mithakhali underpasses have also been closed. In addition, four gates of Vasna barrage have been opened.

In Ahmedabad, areas including Ahmedabad SG Highway, Pakwan, Chandkheda, Sarkhej, Chanakyapuri, Satellite, and Vejalpur have received heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad till 30 June. According to IMD data, Ahmedabad has recorded an average of 2.84 inches of rainfall this season.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that as the monsoon advances rapidly, after a delay, rainfall will increase in the coming days in North India. The IMD has also issued a flash flood risk for the next twenty-four hours in coastal Gujarat, Karnataka, and Kerala.

IMD stated that the monsoon has advanced in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and will cover Western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in the next 2-3 days.

An orange alert has been issued for Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and East Rajasthan.

"Heavy rain will be witnessed in the entire central India", IMD forecasted.

Intense spells of rain, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds, are expected in Punjab and adjoining Himachal Pradesh, southwest and adjoining extreme northwest Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining extreme north Chhattisgarh, southeast Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, south Gujarat, south Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, south Karnataka, north Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, as per the IMD.

On Saturday, Gujarat Police conducted foot patrolling in Ahmedabad this morning to review the security arrangements for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, which is scheduled to be held on 7 July.

