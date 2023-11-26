Gujarat witnesses unseasonal rainfall, hailstones

Gujarat on Sunday morning witnessed unseasonal rainfall and hailstones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many parts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra and North Gujarat witnessed rain and winds.

“Unseasonal rains have started in entire Gujarat including Ahmedabad on Sunday. Winds started from the North East at a speed of 5 kilometres per hour amid heavy clouds," said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhinagar Gir Somnath experienced 38 mm of rainfall from 6 am to 8 am on Sunday morning, Junagadh witnessed 35 mm of rainfall, Amreli witnessed 13 mm of rainfall, Rajkot (6mm), said the State Emergency Operation Center.

The weather department had predicted rain three days in advance.

According to the India Meteorological Department, fairly widespread light to moderate rains, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Gujarat during the weekend (Nov 25-26) and across Maharashtra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh until Monday (Nov 25-27). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When raindrops get blown upward into extremely cold areas of the atmosphere, they freeze up and subsequently fall as hail.

