A 58-year-old Gujarat woman died due to flu-like symptoms at a state-run hospital in Vadodara city, said an official on Tuesday, adding that the sample has been sent for H3N2 testing and the review committee will determine the exact cause of the death.

DK Helaya, Resident Medical Officer (RMO), SSG Hospital said that the patient was shifted to Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital on March 11 from a private facility and she died on March 13, according to news agency PTI.

“We have taken all the samples and sent them for testing. The review committee will determine the cause of the woman's death," the RMO told media persons.

Gujarat has reported three cases of seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 so far this year, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel had said last week.

"Till March 10 this year, a total of 80 cases of season flu were reported in Gujarat, out of which 77 are influenza of H1N1 and three of H3N2 subtypes. Not a single death has occurred here due to H3N2," Patel had said.

Spike in H3N2 cases: Gujarat prepares for emergency

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel earlier requested people to remain vigilant and not panic. The minister said the H1N1 subtype dominates in the flu cases reported in the state so far, and the mortality rate was very low in both kinds of infections.

"As a precautionary measure, the government has implemented the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to quickly identify an outbreak. All seasonal flu cases are being monitored on a detailed daily basis," Patel said.

"Necessary medicines, PPE kits and N-95 masks, etc, have been issued to health centers and hospitals. In addition, healthcare workers have been asked to carry out surveys and provide necessary treatment as per the guidelines," he added.

Free testing is available at 13 government and 60 private laboratories for patients with symptoms of seasonal flu, the minister said.

Symptoms of H3N2 influenza are similar to those of seasonal flu viruses and can include fever and respiratory symptoms such as cough and runny nose and possibly other symptoms including body ache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

