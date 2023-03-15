Gujarat woman dies of flu-like symptoms, reports awaited on H3N2 testing2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Gujarat has reported three cases of seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 so far this year, according to State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.
A 58-year-old Gujarat woman died due to flu-like symptoms at a state-run hospital in Vadodara city, said an official on Tuesday, adding that the sample has been sent for H3N2 testing and the review committee will determine the exact cause of the death.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×