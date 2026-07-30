Gujarat woman poisons husband with help of lover, covers up murder for two years by telling family he moved to Australia

Police in Gujarat’s Jamnagar have arrested a woman and her alleged lover in connection with the murder of a man who, according to his family, had been missing for the past two years. Prithvi Mavdiya and Nilesh Mansukhbhai Kashetiya were arrested for allegedly killing Jignesh Dharmeshbhai Mavdiya, whom his family was told had moved to Australia.

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According to the police, Jignesh was murdered in May 2024 by his wife Prithvi and Nilesh, with whom she was having an extramarital affair, by mixing cyanide into his alcohol. Nilesh then took the body to an industrial unit in Jamnagar's Dared GIDC area and buried it about 12 feet below the factory floor.

Australia migration to coverup murder To cover up the murder, Prithvi then cooked up an Australia migration story and told his family that Jignesh had moved there for work. Even as the family grew skeptical about Jignesh’s whereabouts, Prithvi tried to reassure them that her husband’s new employer enforced a strict workplace policy banning mobile phones, due to which they had not been able to contact him.

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She even told Jignesh’s family that he would return to India after securing permanent residency in Australia.

But her elaborate cover-up fell apart after Jignesh’s brother, Ashok Dharmeshbhai Mavdiya, who became increasingly suspicious about Prithvi’s claim. According to reports, the breaking point was when Prithvi allegedly refused to give Jignesh’s mobile number to a relative, who was planning to visit Australia.

The complainant told police he suspected that his brother had been murdered by his wife in collusion with her alleged lover.

What Police said According to the police, during the interrogation, Prithvi admitted to killing her husband, with the help of Nilesh.

"An application was received at the CTB Police Station from Ashokbhai Madhavjibhai Mavadiya, who reported that his brother, Jignesh, had been missing for the past two years. Whenever the family asked Jignesh's wife about him, she claimed that he had gone to Australia. Later, when the son of Jignesh's uncle was preparing to travel to Australia, the family asked his wife for Jignesh's contact number so they could get in touch with him. When they warned her that they would approach the police, she confessed that she had killed Jignesh two years ago," Jamnagar ASP Pratibha said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

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Based on the admissions by Prithvi and Nilesh, police and forensic experts have initiated an excavation at the factory site, where the victim’s body is believed to have been buried.

According to an Indian Express report, the empty factory where the body was buried was originally leased by Jignesh and Nilesh and is currently held by a metal works company. Police said that they are yet to recover any human remains from the spot.

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