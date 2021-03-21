OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat: Won't impose lockdown, but follow Covid-19 guidelines, says CM Rupani

Amid surge in novel coronavirus cases, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that the state government won't be imposing a complete lockdown while adding that people need to follow COVID-19 guidelines to curb the spread.

"There won't be any lockdown. People need to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Masks, sanitizer and social distancing are must to stop the spread of Coronavirus," Rupani told reporters.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Meamwhile, the Gujarat government had decided to implement a night curfew in "four metros" Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot to contain the surge in cases.

Earlier today, the state government said permission won't be granted for Holi celebrations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state though the religious ritual of 'Holika Dahan' associated with the festival can take place with crowd restrictions.

Holi falls on March 29 and Holika Dahan on its eve on March 28.

The government will only allow 'Holika Dahan', a pyre lighting ritual symbolizing the victory of good over evil on the eve of Holi, that too with a limited number of people in housing societies and villages, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, said people won't be allowed to form crowds to throw colour at each other, a prime part of the boisterous celebrations associated with Holi.

Gujarat reported 1,565 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, the addition being the highest in four months, taking the state's tally to 2,85,429.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia.

'Healthcare providers globally are applying AWS ML services to store data'

3 min read . 06:31 PM IST
Photo: iStock

Aadhaar no longer mandatory for pensioners to get digital life certificate

2 min read . 06:27 PM IST
File Photo: The centre has also asked the Uttarakhand government to target significantly enhanced testing in potential high transmission areas

Kumbh Mela: Centre warns of Covid surge, asks Uttarakhand govt to impose strict curbs

2 min read . 06:21 PM IST
File Photo: According to ATS, the accused Naresh Dhare who is a cricket bookie had provided five fake sim cards to Sachin Waze(Pratik Chorge/ HT)

Mansukh Hiran death case: Sachin Waze's two associates held

1 min read . 06:20 PM IST

The active caseload in the state is 6,7373 as on Saturday


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout