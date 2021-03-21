Gujarat: Won't impose lockdown, but follow Covid-19 guidelines, says CM Rupani

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid surge in novel coronavirus cases, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that the state government won't be imposing a complete lockdown while adding that people need to follow COVID-19 guidelines to curb the spread.

Meamwhile, the Gujarat government had decided to implement a night curfew in "four metros" Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot to contain the surge in cases.

Earlier today, the state government said permission won't be granted for Holi celebrations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state though the religious ritual of 'Holika Dahan' associated with the festival can take place with crowd restrictions.

Holi falls on March 29 and Holika Dahan on its eve on March 28.

The government will only allow 'Holika Dahan', a pyre lighting ritual symbolizing the victory of good over evil on the eve of Holi, that too with a limited number of people in housing societies and villages, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, said people won't be allowed to form crowds to throw colour at each other, a prime part of the boisterous celebrations associated with Holi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The active caseload in the state is 6,7373 as on Saturday

