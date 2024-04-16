Gujarati couple donates ₹200 crore fortune in a royal ceremony; here's why | Watch
Bhavesh and his wife were reportedly inspired by their 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son who adopted monkhood in 2022.
Following in the footsteps of their son and daughter, an affluent Gujarati couple has chosen to renounce the material world, as per an NDTV report. Businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife donated ₹200 crore of their wealth and have adopted monkhood.
