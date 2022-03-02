Gujarat-man's restaurant in Ukraine provides free meals, becomes shelter home

A restaurant run by a Gujarat-based man in war torn-Ukraine has won hearts as Russia ups its military operation in the region. Manish Dave's Saathiya restaurant, which was started for Indian students studying in Ukraine, has now become a safe haven for many, including Kyiv residents, looking for hot meals and a respite from airstrikes, shelling.

According to a report in Washington Post, Dave posted a message on Telegram saying that his restaurant is in the basement and a safe place to stay in the situation.

"Dear friend from India or any national, our restaurant is in the basement and it's called the safe place to stay in this situation. If you don't have a proper safe place to stay during this time, please go here, We will try our best to arrange free food and stay according to our capacity. Stand united with Ukraine," the message read.

Dave started working for the restaurant a few months ago in 2021 and the restaurant began its operation in January.

Located at about a three-minute walk from the hostel of the international students of Bogomelets National Medical University, Saathiya and Dave's story is of hope and resilience emerging from a war-torn area.

