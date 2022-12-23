Gujarat's Dwarka home to world's tallest Krishna statue

Apart from installing the world's tallest statue of Lord Krishna at Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka district, a 3D immersive experience zone, Shirmad Bhagwad Geeta experience zone will also come up in the town, known for the world-famous Dwarkadhish Temple.
The world's tallest statue of Lord Krishna will come up in Dwarka town as part of the 'Devbhumi Dwarka Corridor', the Gujarat government said on Thursday, adding that work on the first phase is expected to start in September next year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The world's tallest statue of Lord Krishna will come up in Dwarka town as part of the 'Devbhumi Dwarka Corridor', the Gujarat government said on Thursday, adding that work on the first phase is expected to start in September next year.
Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel made the announcement after the cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar during the day, according to the news agency PTI.
Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel made the announcement after the cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar during the day, according to the news agency PTI.
Apart from installing the world's tallest statue of Lord Krishna at Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka district, a 3D immersive experience zone, Shirmad Bhagwad Geeta experience zone will also come up in the town, known for the world-famous Dwarkadhish Temple.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from installing the world's tallest statue of Lord Krishna at Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka district, a 3D immersive experience zone, Shirmad Bhagwad Geeta experience zone will also come up in the town, known for the world-famous Dwarkadhish Temple.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
‘Dwarkadhish Mandir’, the main temple at Dwarka, situated on Gomti creek, is known as jagat mandir or trilok sundar.
‘Dwarkadhish Mandir’, the main temple at Dwarka, situated on Gomti creek, is known as jagat mandir or trilok sundar.
Patel said that the BJP government has decided to develop 'Devbhumi Dwarka Corridor' to make this area the biggest religious center in western India, as per PTI reports.
Patel said that the BJP government has decided to develop 'Devbhumi Dwarka Corridor' to make this area the biggest religious center in western India, as per PTI reports.
"In the first phase of this project, we are also planning to build a viewing gallery from where people can see the remains of the lost city of Dwarka. We are expecting to start the work for the first phase after performing groundbreaking in September next year," the minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"In the first phase of this project, we are also planning to build a viewing gallery from where people can see the remains of the lost city of Dwarka. We are expecting to start the work for the first phase after performing groundbreaking in September next year," the minister said.