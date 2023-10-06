Gujarat's green push to help India achieve net-zero emissions target, says CM

New Delhi: Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said on Friday that the state is positioning itself as the green energy and semiconductor hub to help the country achieve its net-zero carbon emissions target. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at the curtain-raiser for the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will be held in January 2024, Patel said that Gujarat currently produces 20 GW of renewable energy, which is about 15% of the country's total, and has set a target of 100 GW under the green hydrogen mission.

In 2022 Gujarat became the first Indian state to frame a dedicated semiconductors policy, which aims to create 200,000 new job opportunities over the next five years. Under the policy the Gujarat government will provide heavy subsidies on power, water and land tariffs to companies investing in semiconductors and display fabrication manufacturing in the state, apart from additional capital and capex assistance. In June, US semiconductor major Micron Technology announced plans to set up a plant on the outskirts of Ahmedabad with an investment of $85 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patel said the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, to be held between 10 and 12 January 2024, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by heads of states, global CEOs, and thought leaders. The event's theme is ‘Gateway to the Future’ and it will focus on Industry 4.0, technology and innovation, MSMEs, new emerging sectors, renewable energy, semiconductors, sustainable manufacturing, green hydrogen and electric mobility.

“Vibrant Gujarat summit was started about two decades ago to improve business, investments and jobs in the state," Patel said. “Initiatives like ease of doing business, proactive, policy-led approach, investor-friendly attitude, and strong industrial infrastructure have made Gujarat a strong investment destination in the past two decades," he added.

Patel also held discussions with several industry leaders on Friday. Corporate heads present at the curtain-raiser included Dilip Oommen, chief executive of ArcelorMittal; Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki; Richard McCallum of UK India Business Council Group; and BK Goenka, chairman of Welspun Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patel said Gujarat was contributing to the prime minister's vision of a developed India through projects such as GIFT City, Dholera smart city, DREAM City (Surat), the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail project, and greenfield ports. "Regarding business and commerce, industry and investors will get all the assistance [they need] from the state government [to set up shop]," he added.

