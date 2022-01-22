Gujarat's Sundarvan zoo launches ‘adopt an animal’ initiative amid Covid spread

Additionally, in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Friday announced night curfew for 17 more towns with high positivity rate and extended the implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 29. While the timing of the night curfew remains unchanged from 10 pm to 6 am, 17 more towns have been added to the list of places where it will be enforced from January 22 till January 29, a government release stated.