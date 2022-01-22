Gujarat's Sundarvan zoo launches ‘adopt an animal’ initiative amid Covid spread

Gujarat's Sundarvan zoo launches ‘adopt an animal’ initiative amid Covid spread1 min read . 06:37 AM IST
- The NGO running Ahmedabad's Sundarvan mini-zoo has launched 'adopt an animal' initiative to overcome financial hardships posed by Covid
In the wake of Covid-19 posing great hardship to the animals, a Gujarat-based NGO has launched an initiative for animals to provide some financial respite. The NGO running Ahmedabad's Sundarvan mini-zoo has launched 'adopt an animal' initiative to overcome financial hardships posed by Covid.
"Under this initiative, the adopter will bear monthly maintenance cost of the adopted animal and we're getting good response," an official said.
Meanwhile, the state has reported 21,225 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths on Friday. In the past 24 hours, 9,254 patients were recovered and discharged.
The number of active cases stands at 1,16,843. With 16 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 10,215 in the state. So far, Gujarat reported 10,22,788 Covid-19 cases.
Additionally, in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Friday announced night curfew for 17 more towns with high positivity rate and extended the implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 29. While the timing of the night curfew remains unchanged from 10 pm to 6 am, 17 more towns have been added to the list of places where it will be enforced from January 22 till January 29, a government release stated.
At the same time, the government has relaxed home delivery services for hotels and restaurants to 24 hours, while permitting these establishments to operate with 75 per cent capacity till 10 pm, it was stated. The curfew period, which was to end on January 22, has been extended till January 29, it was stated.
