Gujarat's Vedanta-Foxconn project site likely to be finalised in 2 weeks

Vedanta and Foxconn semiconductor plant site will be finalized in the next couple of weeks as the experts have been hired who are evaluating possible locations for this upcoming project in Gujarat.
Vedanta and Foxconn semiconductor plant site will be finalized in the next couple of weeks as the experts have been hired who are evaluating possible locations for this upcoming project in Gujarat, said State Science and Technology Department Secretary Vijay Nehra as quoted by news agency PTI.
The locations are being evaluated on the basis of technical aspects, commercial viability, and connectivity to set up the semiconductor and a display fabrication unit in the state, the officail said.
"Vedanta and Foxconn have hired experts who are evaluating possible sites for this semiconductor plant in Gujarat. Earlier, they were evaluating multiple locations across different countries. However, in December 2021, the Centre had announced the 'India Semiconductor Mission', then they started looking for sites across different states in India (and then selected Gujarat)," Nehra told PTI.
He also said that many minute things need to be kept in mind while choosing an appropriate location like there should not be railway tracks as it creates vibrations nearby. The passing trains will affect the production process. Along with this, the power outage even for one second can result in a loss of crores or rupees, he added.
The project was proposed to come up in Maharashtra but the Vedanta Foxconn finalised Gujarat triggering political game. It is considered to be a crucial deal to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat goal.
To cut dependence on imports from nations like Taiwan and China, the government brought a financial incentive scheme for manufacturing semiconductors in the country.
As a result, Foxconn and Vedanta will be setting up a semiconductor fab unit, a display fab unit, and a semiconductor assembling and testing unit on a 1000-acre land in Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad. With an investment of ₹1.54 lakh crore, the production will begin two years from now.
Semiconductor chips, or microchips, are essential pieces of many digital consumer products - from cars to mobile phones and ATM cards.