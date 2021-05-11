In yet another jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus crisis in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote a short poem in Hindi asking the PM to remove his rose tinted glasses through which he can see nothing but the Central Vista project.

Citing corpses floating in Ganga in Bihar's Buxer on Monday and long queues outside hospitals for Covid-19 treatment, Gandhi tweeted, "Countless dead bodies flowing in the rivers. Miles of lines in hospitals. Robbed people of their right to life. PM, take off those rose tinted glasses through which nothing is seen except the Central Vista".

नदियों में बहते अनगिनत शव

अस्पतालों में लाइनें मीलों तक

जीवन सुरक्षा का छीना हक़!



PM, वो गुलाबी चश्में उतारो जिससे सेंट्रल विस्टा के सिवा कुछ दिखता ही नहीं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2021





Congress party has been attacking the union government for constructing a new Parliament building and a new residence for the prime minister, instead of improving medical infrastructure amid the pandemic.

The former Congress president also asked people to join the 'SpeakUpToSaveLives' campaign to strengthen the fight against COVID-19, and urged them to provide a helping hand to the needy in “these distressing times".

Gandhi shared a video of a little over a minute on the shortage of oxygen, ventilators, ICU beds and vaccines and people scrambling to get them. The Congress has set up a control room at the All India Congress Committee headquarters and Pradesh Congress Committee offices to help people.

