ERNAKULAM: R. Harikumar, a Dubai-based businessman, is a now a hero among Kerala's three million-strong expat network. His 120 staffers, distressed over the coronavirus pandemic, flew back to the southern state in a chartered flight booked by the businessman free of cost on Sunday.

Those who returned will be still treated as employees. Harikumar has reportedly given them a three-month off to employees. They will be paid a month's salary. They have also been assured return tickets and allowed an option to work from the Coimbatore unit of Harikumar's Elite Group of Companies.

Besides the 120 employees, the Sharjah-Kochi flight accommodated those registered under the covid-19 task force of All Kerala College Alumni Forum (Akcaf), an expat Malayalee network, and 50 people who were stranded outside the airport without money to buy tickets.

The development points to how Kerala's high profile businessmen and volunteer-driven networks in West Asia are rising up to the occasion to help the stranded and distressed in the extraordinary situation posed by the pandemic.

Jobless, stranded and in fear of the coronavirus pandemic, Keralites around the world have banded together through influential expat networks to re.

According to the government, the Air Arabia G9427 flight chartered by Harikumar is only one among the around 800 such private jets that will be landing in the state in June. In contrast, only 360 repatriation flights are being operated by the central government as part of the official rescue mission ‘Vande Bharat’ for stranded Indians overseas.

"I am sending them on a three-month vacation," Harikumar told the Gulf-based newspaper Khaleej Times. "I will also arrange for their return when the situation normalises. If they are facing financial difficulties back home, I will support them as well."

He said he is also considering to charter a second flight. "I am trying to arrange around 300 air tickets, wherein I pay for 70% of the flight ticket expenses," he said. "My staff have been working with me for over 15 years. They are my backbone. Everything I am today is thanks to them," said Harikumar.

"The passengers we have selected for travel are severely distressed, many of them not in a position to survive here," VS Biju Kumar, general secretary of AKCAF task force, told the newspaper. "We are also in the process of distributing 400 tickets for distressed Indians. We have plans to charter three flights back home," he added.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates chapter of the charity arm of Markazu Saqafathi Sunniyyah, a Kerala-based Islamic seminary, has made another bulk booking of private jets. They will be flying back home expats in 40 chartered flights on 17 and 18 June, AP Abdul Hakkim, India Director, said.

Worried state authorities have however put a rider to limit the crowd. K. Elangovan, the principal secretary of Norka, a nodal agency on expat arrivals, has issued a direction stating that only passengers who have tested negative for covid-19 should be allowed to board such chartered flights. It has created a furore in the state as such testing is not mandatory for official repatriation flights.

