Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, a Hinduja Group company, on Friday, announced an exclusive partnership with commercial electric vehicle maker Altigreen for the supply of EV fluids such as brake and gear oils for a period of five years.

Through this exclusive tie-up, Gulf will manufacture customised EV fluids for the EV maker. Additionally, Altigreen will also be able to directly access the R&D capabilities of Gulf Oil India to build a complete portfolio of vehicle fluids optimised specifically for EV needs, said the company.

The first product – AGP Gear Oil would soon be available at Altigreen sales and service channels. This and other specially formulated Gulf EV Fluids will now power Altigreen’s Low Deck and High Deck cargo electric vehicles.

The strategic agreement was signed between Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil India, and Amitabh Saran, Co-founder & CEO, Altigreen in Bengaluru.

“We are delighted to partner with Altigreen. This partnership highlights commitment from both brands to help India achieve environmental targets partly through the progress on electrification of vehicles by the year 2030. With every OEM partnership, Gulf as a lubricant brand understands the changing demands of electric vehicles and develops products that will go a long way. Through this collective work towards the development of the E-mobility ecosystem, Gulf is optimistic about providing significant solutions for the performance and efficiency of EVs," said Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.

“Altigreen is determined to change the way three-wheeler electric cargo vehicles are manufactured and experienced in India. Our partnership with Gulf for its extensive line of specially formulated high-end EV Fluids will provide our customers and end-users with advanced solutions that further improve the efficiency and driveability of EVs. These EV fluids will provide optimum levels of lubrication ensuring increased durability of e-axle components. We hope to have a long partnership with Gulf that will help accelerate the adoption of electric three-wheelers in India," said Amitabh Saran, Co-founder & CEO, Altigreen.