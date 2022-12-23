Gulf Oil to supply EV fluids for Altigreen’s electric cargo three-wheeler2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 07:44 PM IST
Through this exclusive tie-up, Gulf will manufacture customised EV fluids for the EV maker
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, a Hinduja Group company, on Friday, announced an exclusive partnership with commercial electric vehicle maker Altigreen for the supply of EV fluids such as brake and gear oils for a period of five years.