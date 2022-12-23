Gulf Oil to supply EV fluids for Altigreen’s electric cargo three-wheeler

“We are delighted to partner with Altigreen. This partnership highlights commitment from both brands to help India achieve environmental targets partly through the progress on electrification of vehicles by the year 2030. With every OEM partnership, Gulf as a lubricant brand understands the changing demands of electric vehicles and develops products that will go a long way. Through this collective work towards the development of the E-mobility ecosystem, Gulf is optimistic about providing significant solutions for the performance and efficiency of EVs," said Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.