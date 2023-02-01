Gulmarg avalanche caught on camera, skiers seen running; 2 dead: Video
- The police said that during the rescue operations, 19 foreign nationals and 2 local guides have been rescued.
With the avalanche sweeping through the popular ski resort of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on 1 February and killing two Polish tourists, various videos are making the rounds on social media on people running to save their lives.
