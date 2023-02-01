With the avalanche sweeping through the popular ski resort of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on 1 February and killing two Polish tourists, various videos are making the rounds on social media on people running to save their lives.

In one such video shared by Umaisar Gull, people can be running for lives after they witnessed the avalanche approaching towards them. Though after some time, the screen becomes dark as the avalanche swept them away.

Here's the video:

Massive snow avalanche hit Afarwat peak at famous ski resort in Gulmarg, Baramulla.. Casualties feared. Rescue operation going on.. pic.twitter.com/HQTi4MY0Xz — Umaisar Gull (اُمیسر گُل) (@Umaisar_Gull) February 1, 2023

Earlier, Baramulla Police said that in the morning, 3 teams comprising 21 Foreign nationals and 2 local guides went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing. The police added that at about 12.30 pm a massive avalanche hit Hapatkhud Kangdori where these skiing teams got trapped.

The police said that during the rescue operations, 19 foreign nationals and 2 local guides have been rescued. However, two Polish nationals lost their lives in the avalanche, and their "dead bodies have also been recovered which have been shifted to hospital for Medico legal procedures.

Senior police officers are at the site monitoring the rescue ops.3/3 — Baramulla Police (بارہمولہ پولیس) (@BaramullaPolice) February 1, 2023

"A massive rescue operation has been launched," Kashmir's police chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters. "Two bodies have been recovered so far."

The skiers were hit by the avalanche in the Affarwat area of Gulmarg, Kumar said, days after heavy snowfall in the hills of Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan region claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, though each country only controls parts of it, the police added.

With agency inputs.