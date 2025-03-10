Gulmarg fashion show row: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday that his government would never permit such an event any month of the year, amid a political row over the Gulmarg fashion show held during the month of Ramadan.

The chief minister was speaking about a controversy over a fashion event held at the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg during Ramadan. Many, including Abdullah, termed the event ‘obscene’ and ‘outrageous’. The CM had already sought a report on the event within 24 hours.

“We have already ordered an inquiry into it, but preliminary facts revealed that it was a private four-day event organised by a private party in a private hotel. The fashion show was held on March 7, and certain things have come to the fore, which hurt the sentiments of the people who are not wrong,” the chief minister informed the assembly during the ongoing session.

House disrupted The house proceedings were disrupted for about half an hour over the issue of the fashion show and three civilian killings in the Billawar area of Kathua district. The chief minister, in his remarks, said the “disappointment and concern” of the members are genuine.

The event, whose videos were shared extensively on social media and featured models walking on snow, sparked widespread outrage among local religious and political leaders, including Hurriyat Conference chiefMirwaiz Umar Farooq, who termed it ‘outrageous.’

In the assembly, the chief minister said those who organised the fashion show had not applied their minds, showed disregard for the public sentiment, and paid no attention to where they were organising it and its timing.

“Some people are saying that such a show should not have happened in the month of Ramadan. After what I have seen, I am of the opinion that it should not have taken place any time of the year,” Abdullah said.

No Govt Role: CM The chief minister said he wanted to make it clear that the government had no role in organising the event.

“It was a private party, organised at a private hotel and distributed invitations privately. No permission was sought from the government, no money was taken from the government, no government infrastructure was used and no government official was present in the event.

Also Read | Videos of ‘obscene’ fashion show held in Gulmarg deleted from Instagram

“Despite all this, the administration was asked that if the inquiry points to the violation of law, hand over the case to police who will do its investigation,” Abdullah said.

He said if the government had been asked for permission for such an event, it would not have given it. “If the law has been violated, strict action will be taken.”

Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, began last Sunday. Kashmir is a Muslim-majority region.

Shivan & Narresh show in Gulmarg sparks outrage

It should not have taken place any time of the year.

Designer duo Shivan & Narresh marked fifteen years in the business by hosting a fashion show on 7 March in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. The show presented the duo's skiwear range featuring art prints from the brand's archives. The collection included sculpture ski suits, statement ski separates, uid après-ski dresses and winter layers for women and men.

Most of the videos of the event on social media have been deleted now.