Gulshan Kumar murder to 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, top 5 cases handled by Ujjwal Nikam other than Kasab trial

Actor Rajkummar Rao's film Prahaar is now in theatres. Focusing on senior lawyer and Padma Shri awardee Ujjwal Nikam's popular trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film is helmed by Avinash Arun. The Maddock Films' production, however, isn't a biopic on Nikam.

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In the film, Rajkummar Rao essays the role of Ujjwal Nikam. It is a courtroom drama, tracing the Bombay terror attacks and the challenges in the legal battle faced by the advocate who secured the sentencing of Kasab.

Besides the high-profile 2008 Mumbai terror attacks trial, Ujjwal Nikam is also known for handling many more prominent and significant cases. Check it out:

Gulshan Kumar Murder Case (1997) The murder of Gulshan Kumar, the owner of the T-Series Music label and a music producer, sent shockwaves in the country. Kumar was shot dead in Mumbai on August 12, 1997, during his visit to the Jiteshwar Mahadev Temple.

In his murder trial, Nikam served as the Special Public Prosecutor. The murder was related to organised crime, highlighting the connection between the film and music industry and the underworld of Mumbai in the 90s.

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Shakti Mills Gang Rape Cases (2013) Nikam was the special public prosecutor in the high-profile Mumbai twin rape cases, involving a photojournalist and a telephone operator. Nikam secured the death penalty for three accused as repeat offenders following the sentencing in the telephone operator gang-rape case.

Bombay Serial Bombings (1993) In the 1993 Bombay bomb blast case, Ujjwal Nikam represented the Maharashtra government. One of the biggest terror cases in India, on March 12, 1993, a series of explosions shook the city, causing 257 deaths and over 1,400 injuries, as per reports.

During the trial, Nikam prosecuted actor Sanjay Dutt under the Arms Act for illegally keeping weapons that were retrieved from a weapon-laden vehicle brought by Abu Salem.

Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar Bombings (2003) Ujjwal Nikam led the prosecution in the trial for the twin bomb blasts at the Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar in August 2003, leaving over 50 dead and more than 200 injured.

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Nikam reportedly called it the "rarest of the rare" case as for the first time a husband and wife were convicted and sentenced to death together in the terror blasts alongside one more accused.

Khairlanji Massacre Case (2006) Ujjwal Nikam was the Special Public Prosecutor in the 2006 Khairlanji massacre case. It stemmed from a Dalit family who was lynched and murdered in Khairlanji village of Maharashtra.

The incident gained nationwide attention and sparked debate over caste violence in India. In the end, Nikam secured death sentence for six convicts to death while two others were given life imprisonment. Later, the death sentences were commuted.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.