Gun battle rocks Gurugram's posh Sushant Lok: Over 60 rounds fired, 4 gangsters killed

A dramatic gunfight in Gurugram's posh Sushant Lok colony has brought alleged gangster Deepak Nandal back into the limelight. The encounter took place late on Thursday night in A Block of Sushant Lok after five alleged members of the Nandal gang entered the residence of property dealer Vishal Beri, son of the founder of SGT University, and allegedly held him hostage, news agency PTI reported.

Police say the former Haryanvi music producer, who was once associated with popular artistes, now heads an international extortion syndicate operating from overseas.

Crime Branch teams rushed to the house after receiving information about armed men inside the property, police told PTI. According to police, the suspects opened fire when asked to surrender, leading to a prolonged exchange of gunfire.

More than 60 rounds were fired during the operation. Four alleged gang members were killed, while one was injured. Three policemen also sustained bullet injuries, and Beri was rescued safely.

Residents of one of Gurugram's most affluent neighbourhoods reported hearing repeated bursts of gunfire before police secured the area, with the incident resembling scenes from an action film.

From music producer to wanted gangster Before police identified him as one of Haryana's most wanted criminals, Nandal, who spent his early years in Rohtak, was associated with the Haryanvi music industry.

According to reports from 2020, he was an old associate of singer Rahul Fazilpuria and rapper Badshah. Nandal produced the original Haryanvi version of Kar Gayi Chull as well as songs including 2 Many Girls and Haryana Roadways. He also appeared alongside the artistes in their music videos.

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In an interview published that year, Nandal described Badshah and Fazilpuria as "like my brothers".

One of his earliest controversies was linked to those friendships. In 2019, he assaulted social media influencer Deepak Kalal over alleged derogatory comments made against Fazilpuria.

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Overseas crime network Police allege Nandal later became involved in local disputes and illegal arms smuggling before expanding into extortion and contract killings.

Investigators believe he left India in 2023 and has since been directing criminal activities from abroad, possibly the UK. Police say he uses local recruits from Haryana, Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states such as Punjab, while coordinating operations through encrypted messaging platforms and social media.