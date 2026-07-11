Gun battle rocks Gurugram's posh Sushant Lok: Over 60 rounds fired, 4 gangsters killed

A dramatic gunfight in Gurugram's posh Sushant Lok colony has brought alleged gangster Deepak Nandal back into the limelight. The encounter took place late on Thursday night in A Block of Sushant Lok after five alleged members of the Nandal gang entered the residence of property dealer Vishal Beri, son of the founder of SGT University, and allegedly held him hostage, news agency PTI reported.

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Police say the former Haryanvi music producer, who was once associated with popular artistes, now heads an international extortion syndicate operating from overseas.

Crime Branch teams rushed to the house after receiving information about armed men inside the property, police told PTI. According to police, the suspects opened fire when asked to surrender, leading to a prolonged exchange of gunfire.

More than 60 rounds were fired during the operation. Four alleged gang members were killed, while one was injured. Three policemen also sustained bullet injuries, and Beri was rescued safely.

Residents of one of Gurugram's most affluent neighbourhoods reported hearing repeated bursts of gunfire before police secured the area, with the incident resembling scenes from an action film.

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From music producer to wanted gangster Before police identified him as one of Haryana's most wanted criminals, Nandal, who spent his early years in Rohtak, was associated with the Haryanvi music industry.

According to reports from 2020, he was an old associate of singer Rahul Fazilpuria and rapper Badshah. Nandal produced the original Haryanvi version of Kar Gayi Chull as well as songs including 2 Many Girls and Haryana Roadways. He also appeared alongside the artistes in their music videos.

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In an interview published that year, Nandal described Badshah and Fazilpuria as "like my brothers".

One of his earliest controversies was linked to those friendships. In 2019, he assaulted social media influencer Deepak Kalal over alleged derogatory comments made against Fazilpuria.

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Overseas crime network Police allege Nandal later became involved in local disputes and illegal arms smuggling before expanding into extortion and contract killings.

Investigators believe he left India in 2023 and has since been directing criminal activities from abroad, possibly the UK. Police say he uses local recruits from Haryana, Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states such as Punjab, while coordinating operations through encrypted messaging platforms and social media.

Police have not officially disclosed the country from which he currently operates. However, investigators have previously indicated that he is believed to have been active in the UAE, the UK and Canada. The legal process to secure a Red Corner Notice against him is reported to be underway.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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