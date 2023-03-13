Guneet Monga wins her second Oscar with 'The Elephant Whisperers'. 5 points2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 08:27 AM IST
- The Elephant Whisperers: The plot of the documentary revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.
“The Elephant Whisperers" emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category. Well, this is not the first time that Guneet Monga has brought the Oscar to India. In 2019, Guneet Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×