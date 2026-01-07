Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua after security forces launch search operation

A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, January 7. The officials have told news agency PTI that the encounter broke out after security forces launched a search operation, meant to establish contact with the terrorists.

The encounter started after intel about presence of two to three terrorists, the officials said.

“SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua,” Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.

At around 4 pm, one terrorist was sighted by locals at Kamad Nallah under the Billawar police station area, sources told the news agency. They also informed that the militant could be same one who was spotted at Dhannu Parole, the sources said.

The officials said reinforcements have been rushed to the village to neutralise the terrorists.

Earlier in the day, another encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Sohan area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Udhampur encounter happened after the security forces received an intelligence about presence of a terrorist in the area.